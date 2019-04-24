Garrard County teacher charged with DUI after collision on school grounds

A Garrard County teacher was arrested on school grounds after police say she was driving under the influence.

Lancaster police have arrested Belinda Vance, 39, after officers say she was involved in a single vehicle collision at Paint Lick Elementary School.

She went into school after the collision, and no one was injured. Police say the principal reported her to police for being possibly under the influence. Vance is accused of taking debris from the crash and throwing it in a side dumpster.

Officers performed a breathalyzer test, and Vance blew a .198, which is more than double the legal limit. She also failed a field sobriety test.

Vance was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center where she is charged with DUI, public intoxication of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations.