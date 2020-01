The Greenwood Gators picked up a 54-51 win over 4th Region foe, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats.

Noah Stansbury led the Gators with 13 points. Greenwood improves to 12-7 and will host Warren Central on Friday, January 24.

Kyjuan Stutzman finished with 18 points for the Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson drops to 9-8 and will have a home match against Logan County this Friday.