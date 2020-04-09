General Assembly to reconvene on April 14

The Kentucky General Assembly’s 2020 session will reconvene on Tuesday, April 14. Both the Senate and House are scheduled to gavel in at noon.

By returning to the State Capitol on April 14, lawmakers will resume the legislative session one day later than previously announced. The number of session days has been reduced as a precaution against COVID-19.

When lawmakers reconvene, they can consider overriding vetoes cast by Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor’s time to veto recently passed bills expires on April 13. Overriding a veto requires the support of a majority of elected members in each chamber.

In addition to meeting on April 14, lawmakers have the option to convene on April 15, the latest possible day they can meet in regular session this year under state constitution guidelines.