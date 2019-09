General Mills is voluntarily pulling certain bags of flour from the shelves after finding a sample contained E. coli bacteria.

"Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour" bags with a use-by date of September 6, 2020 are the only products the recall concerns.

Representatives urge consumers to check their bags, and if the date matches the specified lot, throw the bag away.

There are no reports of illnesses related to the recall at this time.