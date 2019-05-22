Georgia-Pacific announces $100 million investment and 50 new jobs in Bowling Green

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products Group announced the expansion of its facility in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park in Bowling Green.

This project will involve close to $100 million capital investment, which will create 50 new jobs, and add an additional 80,000 square-feet to the facility.

Georgia-Pacific makes tissue, pulp, packaging, building products, and related chemicals.

"We are excited to expand production at Bowling Green," said Jimmy Lindsay, plant director at the Bowling Green Dixie production facility. "This is a great plant with an excellent safety record, modern facilities and a highly-skilled and qualified workforce. This investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our workforce to continuously create value for our customers and the community."

Georgia-Pacific currently employs about 150 people at the Bowling Green location.

