Get Ready For A Cold Night

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, April 10, 2020

***FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING***FROST AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE

With clear skies and a near calm wind tonight, the stage is set for what could be a fairly widespread frost for most and even a light freeze for some. For the weekend, Saturday looks warmer, with more sunshine. Easter Sunday will bring rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Sunday night. Sunday some storms could be strong to severe.

TONIGHT: Clear, Cold, Frosty

Low 35, winds CALM

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer, a Shower Late

High 65, Low 51, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Rain Likely, Thunderstorms Possibly Strong to Severe

High 67, Low 46, winds SW-9

