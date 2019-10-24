Get Set to Get Soaked!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, October 24, 2019

...POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND...

A frontal system moves in Friday, stalling over the Tennessee Valley into Saturday. This spells a rainy conclusion to our week, with plenty more rain over the weekend. Some places could receive upwards of 2" or more of rain late Friday through Saturday night. Some minor flooding is possible in low lying areas. Sunshine returns early next week with seasonable temperatures. Another system looks to bring showers and much cooler temperatures by Halloween!

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Late

High 65, Low 55, winds E-7

SATURDAY: Windy and Warm, Showers and Thunderstorms

High 75, Low 52, winds SE-20

SUNDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 68, Low 47, winds NW-7

