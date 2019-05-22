Get Set to Sweat!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Wednesday's high matched Tuesday's (89°), with just a bit of rain to cool some folks off in the afternoon. It only gets hotter and more humid in the days ahead. Rain chances appear minimal in the coming days through the holiday weekend, with only small chances for late-day isolated thunderstorms Thursday. Slim chances for rain also show up late this holiday weekend. Highs will soar into the 90s beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Memorial Day (Monday)...the "unofficial" start of the Summer season.

THURSDAY: M/Sunny, Breezy and Hot, Chance of a Late Day T/Storm

High 90, Low 70, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High 92, Low 70, winds SW-7

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 93, Low 68, winds SW-10