Getting Some Sun This Afternoon

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, February 28, 2020

We're partly sunny though most of Friday before the another clipper system arrives Friday night. This one brings rain showers at first...changing to snow showers before it moves out early Saturday morning. The weekend looks dry with a cool Saturday before a warming trend takes hold beginning Sunday. We're back into the 60s by Sunday and into the new week, but showers make their return. Expect periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Monday into Thursday morning. Several inches of rain could bring about high water/river flooding concerns next week.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Chance of Showers Toward Evening

High 47, Low 25, winds W-12

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool

High 47, Low 34, winds NW-6

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Much Warmer

High 63, Low 51, winds S-14

