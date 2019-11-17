Getting your Thanksgiving turkey before the rush

With about a week and a half left until Thanksgiving shoppers are filling the grocery store aisles in search of the perfect turkey.

If you haven't got a jump start on your Thanksgiving groceries you might want to start thinking about making your list.

Local grocery stores are expecting to see more and more crowds the closer the holiday gets and are also seeing an increase in orders this season.

"Next week is going to be the big week that everybody starts kicking in, because I'm expecting this coming weekend to be the weekend that we really start picking up," said Store Manager Tim Forshee

"People start loading their buggies up with with the groceries they are needed for the holidays," added Forshee

If you are waiting to do your last-minute Thanksgiving shopping, don't worry. They say they will try their best to make sure everything stays in stock, even with the holiday crowds.