"Ghost Out" at Greenwood High School educates students on impaired driving

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and the Warren County Sheriff's Office coordinated with Greenwood High School Thursday to host what they call a "ghost out" for junior and senior students.

The program educates youth on the dangers of impaired driving and the impact of losing a loved one to a vehicle fatality.

Officials utilized the "Grim Reaper" to select students throughout the morning, each representing a victim in an impaired driving crash.

Once removed from their peers, victims wrote their own obituary.

A mock funeral was then held for the victims during the assembly, with classmates watching as each one is laid to rest.

"It's just bringing a lot of information to students that might not otherwise consider, the statistical data that they have been given today, how many students and people die everyday on the roadways and a lot of people nationally. I think last year there was around 44,000 people across the United States that lost their lives in traffic fatalities," said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower.

Andy Graham, an uncle of Greenwood High School student, Grace Champion, spoke about his personal experience over 20 years ago. He was paralyzed in a drunk driving accident.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't wish I could go back and change it, that I wish that I could do it differently. So, I'm begging you. Please learn from my mistake," said Graham.

"I talked to some people after and they said they really enjoyed what he said and a lot of people responded to it," said Grace.

"I definitely think it will leave an impact on them [the students] especially because we had all the speakers and one of them was our teacher," said Kathryn Thomas, another Greenwood High School student.

Sheriff Hightower discussed good decision making ahead of Greenwood's prom this weekend.