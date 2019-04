An employee at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities found a little more than they bargained for last week at a water intake plant.

A very large, but dead, crayfish was found inside a water filtration system at the BGMU Chestnut Street location.

Western Kentucky University Professor, Dr. Steve Huskey, says it's the biggest crayfish he's ever seen and that it will probably set a new record for size. It will be the largest in the exhibit it is being sent to.