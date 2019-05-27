Woman charged with trafficking meth in Morgantown

Morgantown Police arrest a woman on several drug-related charges.

According to Police Chief Giles Taylor, officers executed a search warrant on the home of Patsy Deel on Taylor Street, after receiving several complaints of possible narcotics activity.

During a search of the home, officers say they found syringes, digital scales, packaging, wrappers, a ledger, and glass pipes.

Police also say they found an estimated 55 grams of marijuana, as well as 15 grams of suspected meth.

Deel was charged with trafficking methamphetamine 1st degree 2nd offense over two grams, trafficking marijuana under eight ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deel was taken to the Butler County Jail.

