Givens Earns C-USA Player of the Week Honors

Following her 41-point performance at Ball State on Saturday, Dee Givens has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Givens scored a total of 59 points across two games last week and averaged seven rebounds. Her 41 points at Ball State set a new Worthen Arena record. The arena has been open since 1992. She also tied for the third-most points scored by an NCAA Division I women’s basketball this season and tied for the second-most by a Lady Topper.

The Lexington, Kentucky native was the second-leading scorer for WKU with 18 points in a 74-63 win against Oklahoma on Wednesday. It was the first Lady Topper win against a Big 12 team since 1990.

She shot 50 percent (14-of-28) from the field at Ball State and 42.2 percent for the week (19-of-45). She connected on nine 3-pointers on the week and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe against the Cardinals.

It is the first C-USA Player of the Week honors for the redshirt senior.

With 1,294 career points, Givens is now 23rd on WKU’s all-time scoring list. Her 189 made 3-pointers are the sixth most in program history. Her 85.1 percentage at the free throw line is the best by any Lady Topper.

WKU will take a week off for finals and return to the court against Samford on Sunday, December 15 in Birmingham. Tipoff is set at 2 p.m.

