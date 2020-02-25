Glasgow woman accused of cutting boyfriend in domestic dispute

At 6:30pm on Friday evening, the Barren County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic assault that occurred in a vehicle on Lick Brand Road.

Police say Lindsey Thomas, 33, of Glasgow was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, who was operating the vehicle.

Sometime during the argument, the boyfriend stated Thomas pulled a knife on him, cutting him.

Eventually the boyfriend was able to gain control of the knife and get Thomas out of the vehicle, after which he came into town and called 911.

Thomas was eventually found and arrested, charged with Assault 2nd Degree- Domestic Violence and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.