We are just a little over a month until school starts back up and that means school supply shopping.

Starting July 8th, the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce is collecting school supplies for the upcoming school year.

They're looking for things like pencils, erasers, notebooks, paper, highlighters and more.

The drop off location is iGo Motors at 2797 Happy Valley Road in Glasgow.

The drive will take place from Monday, July 8th to the 31st.