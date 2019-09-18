Glasgow Burglary on Columbia Avenue

On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a home on Columbia Avenue in reference to a burglary.

Police made contact with Mary Colvin as she was exiting the home and detected an odor of alcohol on her. Police talked with the homeowners and discovered Colvin entered the home through the back door looking for her dog.

According to the citation Colvin made terroristic threats to the homeowners before leaving the residence. When police began to detain Colvin she began to resist by kicking the officer in the thigh.

Colvin was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intox In A Public Place, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree Police Officer Or Probation Officer, Burglary 2nd Degree, Terroristic Threatening 3rd, Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Contain 1st Offense.

Mary Colvin was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.