Glasgow holding a city clean up week

City Cleanup for 2020 is the week of March 23 to March 27. This week provides an opportunity for Glasgow City residents to clean out the garage and around the house.

City residents may place extra trash, large items, and bagged or

boxed items curbside on the same day as normal garbage pick up.

The Public Works Department will have extra trucks available to pick up permitted items. The trucks will visit each neighborhood only once. Residents are asked to have all items out by 7:00 a.m. on their regular garbage day to ensure collection.

For safety reasons and to facilitate collection of the extra items, please place items close to the street in an unobstructed area. Do not place next to or under trees, light poles, on trailers, or against mailboxes.

Unacceptable Items include appliances, any type of liquid, pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires or construction materials. Tree and shrub trimmings may be tied in small bundles for pick up. Large tree limbs, whole trees, or waste from having trees trimmed will not be accepted.

Residents are reminded that all small items are to be bagged or boxed. Small items that are not contained for easy loading will not be accepted.

Residents who dispose of their own large items at the landfill (except for

appliances) will be charged a fee at the landfill.

Please consider utilizing the free, once-yearly service.

Appliances are accepted all year long at the landfill at no charge; however, freon or other coolants must be removed before drop-off.

For information on tires and used oil disposal contact Glasgow Tire and Auto, Wal-Mart Automotive Center, or Tractor Supply Company.