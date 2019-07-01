Glasgow: Drug charges land two people in jail

Two people were arrested on multiple charges after police said they found drugs during a vehicle search.

On June 19, the Glasgow Police Department stopped a car on New Glasgow Road. Police said the driver, Jackie Hall, of Louisville, admitted he didn't have a valid driver's license. Officers said that after being given consent to search the car, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, counterfeit money, social security cards and several pieces of mail that didn't belong to Hall or his passenger, Brandi Wooten, also of Louisville.

Hall was arrested and charged with several offenses including: Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Stolen Mail, Criminal Possession Of Forged Instrument 1st Degree and Possession Of Marijuana.

Wooten was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent, Possession Of Stolen Mail and Criminal Possession Of Forged Instrument 1st Degree.