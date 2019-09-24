Glasgow EPB exploring the option of a 20-year agreement with the TVA

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board met Tuesday evening to discuss several topics including rate reviews and a possible 20 year deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The EPB has several things to consider with the 20-year agreement, including a 3% credit on TVA bills, which could save Glasgow $500,000 per year, and a five percent flexibility to make their own power.

Dozens of customers attended the meeting to voice their frustrations with their rates and concerns over the TVA agreement.

Currently, Glasgow EPB offers two rate plans, one that is a fixed rate and another that is a variable rate, which includes peak rate periods.

Many customers addressed the EPB saying the peak periods are causing their bills to increase and they want to see the board make a change.

"As far as my bills themselves they've gone up somewhere around 40 dollars a month, now that's something I can deal with, but there's a lot of folks that can't," said Brad Kinslow, a Glasgow EPB customer. "Glasgow has a poverty rate of around 20 percent and this is unacceptable."

Those with the EPB discussed factors hurting customers bills including income and homes not up to code.

When it comes to rates and customers seeing their bills lower, the two sides seem to be at an impasse. Customers would like to see Glasgow EPB explore their options of lowering rates or selling their company to someone who can provide cheaper services. Those on the board explained the TVA owns the transmission lines in Glasgow and the company has debt that they believe no other company would want to acquire.

Ultimately, Tuesday evening the EPB voted to not accept the agreement at this time and asked for the TVA to deliver a more complete agreement.