Glasgow EPB to donate $4,500 a month to Community Relief Fund of Glasgow/Barren County

During the Glasgow Electric Plant Board’s January meeting, the Board of Directors voted to contribute $4,500 each month to the Community Relief Fund of Glasgow and Barren County (CRF). CRF offers assistance with utility bills and deposits, past due rent, rental security deposits, first month rent, and food.

Stacy Janes from CRF says she's “excited about this partnership and the impact it will have on the community.”

The funds being donated by Glasgow EPB are part of an incentive from the Tennessee Valley Authority and will aid Glasgow EPB customers with the electric portion of their bills.