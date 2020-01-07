Glasgow Fire Department extinguishes fire at Akebono

The Glasgow Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a Tuesday morning fire at Akebono Brake.

GFD responded to a fire in a heat treat oven at the business at 8:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire spread up through the exhaust system to the roof of the building.

The fire was extinguished in the machine and in the roof exhaust system.

The cause of the fire is believed to have started in the debris inside the machine and in the exhaust system.

Two employees were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. One was treated and released and the other was admitted for observation.

No other injuries were reported.

GFD units were on scene for about 1.5 hours.