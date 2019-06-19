Glasgow Hospice receives loan for construction

The T.J. Community Mission Foundation has received a $2 million USDA Rural Economic Development Loan through Farmers RECC to help with the construction of the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow.

After the funds are disbursed a groundbreaking will be scheduled for later this year. The opening date of the hospice is set for some time in 2020.

The new facility will be located on Glenview Drive and will have 8 inpatient rooms, a kitchen, living spaces, and a private area for families and guests to visit.

The loan funding will be re-paid over time through donations to the Foundation and normal operations of the Hospice Home.