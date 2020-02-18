Woman Arrested on Meth Charge in Glasgow

A woman lands in the Barren County Detention Center on drug charges on Valentine's day.

Last Friday the Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint on Vine Street. When authorities arrived, they spoke with Vicki Wilburn of Center, Ky.

Police were given consent to search her vehicle where they discovered Methamphetamine, syringes, and a glass pipe.

Wilburn was arrested and charged with Possession: Control Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine) and Possession: Drug Paraphernalia.

Wilburn was released on February 17th, 2020.