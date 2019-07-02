Glasgow PD urges residents to follow fireworks ordinances or face fines

The Glasgow Police Department wants to remind residents of a city ordinance on fireworks usage.

The ordinance says anyone can use consumer fireworks between noon and 10 p.m. from June 25th to July 7th. On the 4th, residents are free to set off fireworks until 11 p.m., one hour later.

GPD warns anyone who violates these provisions could face up to $500 in fines.

People can also obtain a permit from the City of Glasgow Fire Chief to set off fireworks during other time periods.