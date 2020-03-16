Glasgow Parks & Recreation cancelling all ongoing scheduled programming

Due to safety being a top priority for the Glasgow Parks & Recreation, they are canceling all ongoing scheduled programming, including Youth and Adult Sports, leagues, activities, and all indoor facilities effective at 12 p.m., March 16 through April 13.

Liberty St. Gymnasium one and two, Lera B. Mitchell Senior Citizen Center and the Main Office Recreation Center will all be closed to the public.

All city parks will remain open to use at each person's discretion.

As of now, they are just postponing the Spring Soccer League that is currently taking reservations but will address that again as April 13 gets closer.

They encourage all citizens and park visitors to review the information provided by the Kentucky Department of Health and the CDC as it relates to the virus.