Glasgow Parks and Recreation make cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19

As a precautionary measure to minimize opportunities for the transmission and spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Parks & Recreation team are implementing cancellations to some offerings and amenities and services through Sunday May 3.

If changes are necessary, the City will reevaluate closures and communicate accordingly.

Please understand we are acting in an abundance of caution in an effort to protect the public and employees from transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and ask all to remain patient during this time.

Glasgow Parks & Recreation leagues, programs, or events through May 3 are cancelled.

For any league or program that required registration, please expect an email or phone call regarding rescheduling plans or fee refunds.

Below is a list of events, programs, leagues and facilities CANCELLED:

-Spring Soccer Season (expect a refund)

-Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse rentals (refund or reschedule)

-Park Shelter rentals (refund or reschedule)

-Ball Tournaments at Beaver Creek Park (reschedule)

Below is a list of events, programs, leagues and facilities postponed until May 4, will reassess at that time.

POSTPONED:

-Summer Day Camp signups

-Summer Swim Lesson signups

-Adult Softball signups

-May Movie in the Park

Keep in mind this is an unprecedented situation, and our goal above all else is to ensure the safety of our citizens, participants and team members.

We take great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in our recreational facilities.

During this time, we have been taking additional measures for cleaning and disinfecting, as well as additional safety and hygiene measures for our staff.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and ask all to remain patient during this time as we do our part in the effort to protect the public and employees from transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Updates will continue as the situation evolves.