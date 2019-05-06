Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie to retire

The Glasgow Police Department announced the retirement of Chief Guy Howie Monday.

The release said Chief Howie "would like to thank the citizens of Glasgow and the City Council for the honor and opportunity to lead the Glasgow Police Department for the last three and half meaningful years. The support of the Administration, Council and citizens is indicative of a strong community. This is a wonderful organization that has afforded me the opportunity to grow professionally and as a person."

No retirement date has been set.