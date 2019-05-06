Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie to retire

There's going to be a new look to the Glasgow Police Department. Chief Guy Howie is retiring.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Howie said he would like to thank the citizens of Glasgow and the City Council for the honor and opportunity to lead the Glasgow Police Department for the last three-and-half years.

He called Glasgow PD a wonderful organization, that has afforded him the opportunity to grow professionally and as a person.

No final date for Howie's retirement has been set yet.

