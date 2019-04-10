Glasgow Police Department hosting drug take back program

The Glasgow Police Department will be taking part in a National DEA Drug Take Back Program later this month.

A booth will be set up at the main entrance to the Walmart Supercenter on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Any forms of unused or expired medication will be accepted with no information about the person donating and no questions asked.

Liquid medications and sharp medical items such as needles and syringes can't be accepted.

Medications and containers will be disposed of so that they cannot be re-used.

If you have additional questions contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.