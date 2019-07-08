Glasgow Police Department to welcome new police chief

The Glasgow Police Department is welcoming a new police chief.

After years of service, Chief Guy Howie has retired, leaving a spot open for the next chief to take over.

A vote was held last Friday, and Monday night at a city council meeting, Captain Jennifer Arbogast will officially become the new chief of the Glasgow Police Department.

Captain Arbogast says she started her law enforcement career at the Glasgow Police Department back in 2002 and has worked her way through the ranks. She started working patrol, then became a detective, a captain, and after Monday night, she'll be the chief.

She also has several hours of training and various classes under her belt. She graduated from the FBI National Academy Program in June 2018.

The National Academy Program offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records within their agency.

Arbogast has been a captain since 2014.