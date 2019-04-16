Glasgow Police Department warning of scam

The Glasgow Police Department is warning of a scam hitting the area.

GPD said in a Facebook post Tuesday that they have been taking several complaints about a scam that tells victims that they will receive a priority mail envelope from Leevers Super Market Inc., with a check inside for the amount of $2,650.00 and instructions on what to do with the check.

The scammers ask the victim to deposit the check into their account, keep $600 as a payment and send the remaining $2050.00 to a graphic artist that will wrap their new vehicle with the company logo. The scammers then have them send an email to obtain the account information to wire transfer the money after the check is deposited. They will then withdraw $2050.00 from the victim's account.

GPD is warning the public to not provide these scammers any information.