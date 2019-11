The Glasgow Police Department is warning the public of the latest scam targeting the area.

GPD says someone will call and tell you that your Amazon account has been compromised and that they need your credit card information. They will then request you wire them money to resolve the issue.

GPD says the scammers will also advise you to go to Walmart or Walgreens to buy gift cards and provide them with information.

Do not provide these scammers with information.