Glasgow Police: Human remains found in 2018 identified

Human remains found off of Veterans Loop in 2018 have been identified.

The Glasgow Police Department said Tuesday they had received notification from the State Medical Examiner's Office that the remains were identified as Bret Broffman, Jr. of Louisville.

GPD was notified in April 2018 by Louisville Metro Air Unit that they had located a deceased body in a ravine back behind Veterans Outer Loop.

After discovering the body LMPD notified GPD to look in the area where they located the remains.

Although neither Glasgow Police nor Louisville Metro confirmed the identity of the body at the time, in June 2017 Glasgow Police found an abandoned vehicle in the same general area where the dead body was discovered.

Investigators told 13 News the car belonged to Broffman, who they said was likely on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

The case is still open.