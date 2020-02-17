Glasgow Police are looking for James L. Keys. He is 23 years old, 5’9” , 170 lbs., with brown hair & brown eyes. He has a teardrop tattoo on his face, large cross tattoo with a rose on his left arm, and a cross tattoo on his left wrist.

He was last seen on around 11:00 p.m. on February 5, 2020 in the Leslie Avenue area of Glasgow. Police do not have any clothing description or a picture available at this time.

If you know anything about where James L Keys could be, please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-5151 or 270-651-6165.