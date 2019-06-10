Glasgow Police arrest 3, find 11 grams of methamphetamine during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Glasgow ended with an arrest of three people for drug charges.

Monday, Officer Allen Riffle made contact with Lisa Houchens and received consent to search of the vehicle where he located Methamphetamine in the middle console.

Police say during a search of the front seat passenger, Samantha Nance, officers located a syringe that contained Methamphetamine inside of her boot.

A back seat passenger, Dustin Reneau, gave consent for police to search him and officers found Methamphetamine and a glass pipe inside a military style bag that belonged to him.

During the search, officers located a total of 11 grams of Methamphetamine.

Lisa Houchens, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps.

Samantha Nance of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Dustin Reneau of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.