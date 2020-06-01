Glasgow Police arrest couple for manufacturing meth

Police have arrested a man and woman after finding various drugs at a home in Glasgow.

On Friday, May 29, Glasgow Police responded to a home on Grandview Avenue for a drug complaint.

After officers received consent to search the residence, they say they found syringes, Gabapentin, marijuana, heroin, and other items that are used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Michael Bruton of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Heroin), Possession Of Marijuana.

Rachael Fields of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified.