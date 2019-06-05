Glasgow Police arrest three, charge them with burglary

Three people are facing criminal charges following a burglary in Glasgow.

Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to McKenna Street in reference to a stolen gun.

Police said the homeowner stated he saw two men and one woman leaving his home with the weapon and were walking toward Columbia Avenue.

Sergeant Nick Houchens found the individuals on Newman Street and after speaking with them, officers were able to locate the weapon and other stolen items from the home on McKenna Street.

Officer Mason Wethington arrested Christina Miller, Damarkus Petty, and Austin Pedigo, all of Glasgow, and charged them with Burglary 1st Degree.