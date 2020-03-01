Glasgow Police arrest woman for possession of meth

On Saturday, February 29, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on McKenna Street.

Sgt. Houchens made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who denied consent to search.

Officer Warnock deployed K-9 Joe who performed a free air sniff around the vehicle.

During the search, the officers found methamphetamine and a glass pipe in the middle seat area.

Tiffany D. Gheen of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

