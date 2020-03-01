Glasgow Police arrest woman for possession of meth

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:20 AM, Mar 02, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, February 29, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on McKenna Street.

Sgt. Houchens made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who denied consent to search.

Officer Warnock deployed K-9 Joe who performed a free air sniff around the vehicle.

During the search, the officers found methamphetamine and a glass pipe in the middle seat area.

Tiffany D. Gheen of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus