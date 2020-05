The Glasgow Police Department is asking for help locating 14-year-old Stephanie Jones.

She is 4' 2", 120 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a pink tank top, cut off white shorts and black tennis shoes.

She was last seen on South Franklin Street around 6 p.m. and could be carrying a bag with her.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151