Glasgow Police confiscate nearly 17 grams of meth, two arrested

On Thursday, October 17, Glasgow Police responded to a drug complaint over at Little Acres Trailer Park.

Police received consent to search a residence.

Officers say they found 16.8 grams of methamphetamine on Scottie Bryant, located in a pouch in his pants.

Police also found some syringes and a glass pipe in James McCandless' bedroom.

McCandless was arrested for meth and drug paraphernalia possession.

Bryant was charged with trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.