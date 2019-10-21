Glasgow Police confiscate nearly 17 grams of meth, two arrested

Scottie Bryant (left) and James McCandless (right) have been arrested on drug charges. (Source: Glasgow Police Department, Barren County Regional Jail)
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- On Thursday, October 17, Glasgow Police responded to a drug complaint over at Little Acres Trailer Park.

Police received consent to search a residence.

Officers say they found 16.8 grams of methamphetamine on Scottie Bryant, located in a pouch in his pants.

Police also found some syringes and a glass pipe in James McCandless' bedroom.

McCandless was arrested for meth and drug paraphernalia possession.

Bryant was charged with trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 
