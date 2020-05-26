Glasgow Police: Discharged firearm leads to arrest

On Sunday, the Glasgow Police Department went to South Morgan Street in reference to a firearm being discharged inside a home.

The officer determined that an altercation occurred and Jasean Patterson had shot the gun inside the home. No one was injured and the firearm had been reported stolen from Nashville.

Jasean L. Patterson, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) no visible injury, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).