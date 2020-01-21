Glasgow Police find fake soda can used to conceal drugs; man charged with meth possession

A Glasgow man has been arrested after police say they found drugs and paraphernalia - including a soda can used to hide said narcotics - in his car.

On Sunday, the Glasgow Police Department made a traffic stop on the Louie B Nunn Parkway for speeding.

Police spoke with the driver, who was identified as Cody Rivera and noticed drug paraphernalia in the driver side floorboard.

After police received consent to search the vehicle, they found marijuana, methamphetamine, scales and a fake Sprite can that was used to conceal narcotics and baggies.

Rivera, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Speeding 14 MPH Over Limit, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, One Headlight, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Or > (>OR= 2GMS Methamphetamine).