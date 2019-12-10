Glasgow Police Officers make Christmas traffic stops with the help of a local church

The Glasgow police department teamed up River Lake church to pull people over for a good cause. So they hopped in the back of the cop car with an officer in search of someone needing some holiday cheer.

"As long as I know I get to get out I'm okay so this is going to be a neat experience I'm excited," said David Gilbert, church member

For the night shift two officers handed out 5 cards containing a 100 dollar bill each and for one officer it was a nice change of pace to help someone in need instead of his normal routine.

"Everybody signed up for this job to help people and this is just a great way to do that. Teaming up with a church and giving away the money it is just an awesome feeling being able to help people out," said Sgt. Cameron Murrell,

This is the 4th year the church and the police department have teamed up to pull people over for the holiday season.

The first person to receive the 100 bill is a grandmother of two and next was a young man who was not expecting this when the cop lights came on.

"It feels pretty lucky."

In total officers from the Glasgow police department gave out 2400 dollars to those who might need it most during the holiday season.

"This time of year a lot of people are under financial difficulty and if we can do something to let hope into their lives we want to do that," added Gilbert.

After handing out a few of those cards Sgt. Murrell felt pretty good about his first experience of being apart of something like this.

"It is just a great feeling to be able to help people out it really brings us the Christmas spirit and allows us to take it to other people as well," added Murrell.

The church hopes to continue their 'New Hope' initiative for years to come.