Glasgow Scotties triumph over Barren County Trojans

Barren County boys traveled to Glasgow Friday Night in a District matchup.

Barren County's Aden Nyekan led the game with 19 points for the Trojans. Scotties Nick Surrel had a team-high 18 points, followed by Jaden Franklin with 14 and Bowen Haney with 13.

The Trojans were leading the first three quarters, but only up by two at the end of the third. Glasgow outscored the Trojans in the 4th quarter 16-9.

The Trojans fall to the Scotties 52-47.

Scotties are now 7-7. Trojans are now 7-5.