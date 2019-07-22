Traffic stop leads to drug arrest after a short chase

The Glasgow Police Department arrested a man after a short chase on July 18.

After stopping the vehicle, a passenger police identify as Eric Denton fled on foot before being caught. Officers located two bags of Methamphetamine, scales and a small amount of money on him.

Eric Denton of Horse Cave, is charged with Menacing, Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot), Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Traffic In Control Substance 1st Offense (< 2GMS Methamphetamine), Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.

Denton was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.