Glasgow Transit System calls for riders to wear masks

Starting Wednesday, April 8, Glasgow's Transit System says all riders will be required to wear a mask, scarf or bandana around their mouth and nose while riding on the bus.

The City of Glasgow says the buses will be practicing social distancing and will only be able to transport up to 5 people at a time.

They ask customers to limit bus usage for shopping and errands to one or two times per week. No daily rides are allowed unless the bus is your only means to get to and from work.

In addition, the city says starting Monday, April 13, the Glasgow Transit System will start running from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. due to staffing cutbacks they say are being required by Governor Andy Beshear.