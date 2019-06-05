Glasgow White Castle robbery

Glasgow police are investigating a robbery at the White Castle on West Main Street.

Police say on June 5 at 2:31 a.m., an employee told them a white man grabbed her arms and forced her into the kitchen area. She then screamed and another employee came to help her. The suspect forced both employee’s to the cash register and made them open it.

The suspect then left with an undetermined amount of money and ran away.

Both employee’s refused medical treatment.

Police say the suspect and a woman had been inside the store earlier in the night.

The suspect is a white man, with red hair, a short beard with a mustache, wearing glasses, a (Kentucky) blue hoodie and light blue jeans.

If you know the man or woman in the pictures, please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at (270) 651-6165 or (270) 651-5151.