The Barren River Animal Welfare Association is hosting a clinic where guests can vaccinate their pets against rabies for $5.

Staff advises all cats must be in carriers and all dogs on leashes. The group is also offering microchipping services for $25.

The event will take place Saturday July 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following address:

175 Trojan Trail

Glasgow, KY 42141

(270) 651-7297