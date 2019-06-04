Glasgow attorney receives Governor's Ambassador Leadership Award

A Glasgow attorney was among fifteen state government employees who were honored at the 2019 Governor’s Ambassador Awards on May 30, 2019.

The Department of Public Advocacy announced that Greg Berry, Directing Attorney of the Glasgow Trial Office, was privileged to receive the Leadership Award, which recognizes an individual who exhibits exceptional leadership evidenced by a high degree of character and competence in pursuit of department or division missions and measures.

In nominating Mr. Berry for the award, one Glasgow employee said that Berry treats every one of his cases as importantly as the last, always focusing on the client first and foremost.

“Greg comes in each day before the other employees, is always dressed to perfection, and greets each of us with a smile on his face […] He makes each person here realize they have something of value to add,” said the nominator.

Public Advocate Damon Preston congratulated Berry, saying “I am very happy that Governor Bevin chose to honor Greg with this award. Greg has been a valuable leader for many years and is well-deserving of this recognition.”

Berry has been the Directing Attorney of the Glasgow Trial Office since it first opened in 2005.